Hat leads to arrest of man on the run for 2 years 

HOUSTON — Another criminal is off the street thanks to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) Database.

After 2 years of being on the run for a 2015, aggravated robbery Deonte Andrus is behind bars.

According to the Harris County Constable’s Office, the robbery occurred in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road when a hearing-impaired man reported that two unknown men knocked on his front door, pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet. The victim gave the men his wallet and ran off, leaving behind a beanie style hat.

The hat was processed for DNA evidence at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science. Based on the DNA match, Andrus— who is currently in jail for unrelated charges—was charged with first degree felony aggravated robbery.

His bond was set at $50,000.00.