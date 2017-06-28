Houston’s Bovey Liu to compete against the best young chess players in the nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- In a couple weeks, Houston's Bovey Liu will take on the country's best amateur chess players at the 2017 U.S. Junior Championship.

"I feel very lucky to be able to play in this," Liu said. "It's a big opportunity for me. All the players are rated above me, but I'm excited to get the chance to compete against them."

At 15 years old, the Carnegie Vanguard junior is in the Top 10 nationally in his age group for chess.

"I love chess for the complexity. You have to calculate many moves ahead, thinking so deeply about the moves. There are many puzzles about chess that make it extremely exciting."

Liu describes his playing style as slow and methodical. It's helped him win a state championship in Texas and now he takes his talents to St. Louis for the national tournament.

Being offered at the U.S. Junior Championship is $20,600 total prize money and an automatic invite to the 2018 U.S. Chess Championship.