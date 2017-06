× Man in custody after barricading himself inside home for 3 hours, police say

HARRIS COUNTY– A neighborhood is breathing a sigh of relief after police finally apprehended a man in northeast Harris County.

According to police, a man barricaded himself inside a residence on 50 Evanston Street. Police first reported the incident on social media at 1:35 p.m. and confirmed that the man was finally in custody at 4 p.m.

No information has been given on the identity of the man.

HPD SWAT, Negotiation Team on scene of report of a barricaded suspect in a residence at 50 Evanston in NE Harris County. PIO en route. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 28, 2017