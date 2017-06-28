MLB gives back in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Major League Baseball is giving back to Houston in a big way.

The umpire crew working Wednesday night's game versus the Athletics paid a visit to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Thanks to the non-profit "Umps Care," the men in blue visited children coping with serious illnesses and injuries, bringing them Build-A-Bear stuffed animals and spreading the joy of baseball. Since 2006, the program has organized 126 hospital visits and handed out over 12,000 teddy bears.

Over at Minute Maid Park, the Astros hosted children with the national PLAY campaign that promotes active lifestyles for children. Kids got to meet a few Astros players and learn about exercise and nutrition.

Major League Baseball is helping prepare Houston's youth for the big leagues.