NewsFix in Space: Space X, Mars and Jupiter’s clouds

OUTER SPACE - And now, it's time once again for NewsFix in Space!

Today's adventure takes us into orbit around the Earth where Space X has a lot to celebrate after two very successful launches over the weekend.

Space X sent up a satellite for Bulgaria at Cape Canaveral and another launch from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The company says its rockets now can have an indefinite number of launches with no service.

The next stop for Space X may be Mars, now that CEO Elon Musk has just published his plans for a Martian colony.

Musk says it's a bit cold on Mars, but we can warm it up. He also seems to think there will be plenty of jobs on the Red Planet.

For musk, the plan is just like a business model for building a new resort, except instead of Vegas, he's putting it on Mars.

So, how soon could we see humans moving to the Red Planet?

"Maybe 40 to 100 years to achieve a fully self-sustaining civilization on Mars," Musk told a symposium on space exploration last year.

Those interested in the move to Mars would have one heck of a view.

NASA's Juno spacecraft took some incredible pictures of Jupiter's colorful clouds during its orbital flight.

The storm clouds come in lots of creamy colors, but put off a horrible gassy smell.

Until next time, keep watching the skies and keep watching NewsFix in Space!