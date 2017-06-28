Pothole of the Day: Dixie Farm Road at Beamer Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- This week's "Pothole of the Day" is brought to you from the 1900 Block of Dixie Farm Road at Beamer Street in southeast Houston.

Drivers say when they turn a corner at those streets it feels like whiplash and a roller coaster!

Iris Severance said, "I caught a flat tire this morning on the way to school."

While NewsFix was on location filming the pothole segment, City of Houston workers stopped by to fill the pothole..

Hey, we're not just NewsFix, you can also call us StreetFix!! Thanks Houston!