Rapper 2 Chainz is getting a lot of love (and hate) for his “Trap House” tourist destination

ATLANTA, GA - He might go by 2 Chainz . . . but this rapper has more than just a couple of Atlanta residents complaining about his latest marketing strategy.

The famous artist is promoting his new album, "Pretty Girls Love Trap Music," by renting out a house in the ATL. The house is decked out in pink paint with the word "trap" spelled out in giant letters. After hosting an album listening party at the trap house, it instantly became a sensation.

Hundreds of people have been lining up to snap pictures and videos at the viral "Trap House."

Fans are really getting into it, sharing their "Trap House" posts on social media. One Atlanta resident calls it a "good moment in hip-hop."

But it is not a vibe business owners are down with.

The Atlanta tourist attraction is backing up traffic -- trapping people trying to get on with their usual day. Local business are putting up "no parking" signs in order to keep tourists from using their customers' parking spaces.

Pam Berry, a business owner, says the area has been hectic.

"It has been quite difficult for us trying to maintain our businesses and deal with the traffic, the crowds and the disrespect," she said.

Atlanta police say they cannot do much since the house is private property. They say if they get enough complaints, that might change.

2 Chainz really ain't even stressin' though. After police towed an all pink trap car outside the house, he posted a picture of a yellow Lambo parked up in the same spot.

Who knows, pretty girls might love trap music . . . but this situation could get ugly!