Rockets get Chris Paul in blockbuster trade; Beverley heads to Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have reached agreement on a trade to send All-Star point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, league sources told The Vertical.

Paul, 32, agreed to opt in to the final year of his $24.2 million contract, clearing the way for the Clippers to execute a trade with the Rockets and bring back assets for Paul, league sources said.

The Rockets will send the Clippers a package that includes guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, forward Sam Dekker and a 2018 first-round pick (protected Nos. 1-3), league sources told The Vertical.

My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y’all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017

Houston, thanks for welcoming me with open arms. I gave my all every time I was on the court. Time to get to work for LA! #Clips — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 28, 2017

LAC could have $70m+ in room during the summer of 2018. Slate would be wiped clean to put a plan in place for the future. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 28, 2017

Chris Paul and James Harden were determined to play together, and found a way with Rockets-Clippers trade agreed upon today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

