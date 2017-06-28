Rockets get Chris Paul in blockbuster trade; Beverley heads to Clippers

NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 07: Chris Paul of the New Orleans Hornets spins a bowling ball on his finger at the PBA celebrity bowling fundraiser at Riverboat Lanes on January 7, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images for PBA)

The Los Angeles Clippers have reached agreement on a trade to send All-Star point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, league sources told The Vertical.

Paul, 32, agreed to opt in to the final year of his $24.2 million contract, clearing the way for the Clippers to execute a trade with the Rockets and bring back assets for Paul, league sources said.

The Rockets will send the Clippers a package that includes guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, forward Sam Dekker and a 2018 first-round pick (protected Nos. 1-3), league sources told The Vertical.

