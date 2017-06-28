× Third robbery suspect arrested after tourists brutally attacked in French Quarters, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A third suspect has been arrested in the brutal beating and robbery that left two tourists hospitalized in the French Quarters of New Orleans over the weekend, authorities said.

Rashaad Piper has been arrested and charged with second-degree robbery around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the New Orleans Police Department said. Authorities have already apprehended Dejuan Paul and Joshua Simmons. Nicolas Polgowski is still on the run.

Piper is one of four men accused of attacking the victims in the 200 block of Bienville Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

A graphic surveillance video captured the attack. NOPD Supt. Michael Harrison said the video has proven to be the key to solving the crime.