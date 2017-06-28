× Two teens wanted for murder of man in southeast Houston

HOUSTON–The Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division are searching for two unknown shooters wanted for the murder of James Bolden Jr.

According to police, the shooters robbed and shot Bolden on May 1 around 3:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of Grassmere Street, after using a window to break into his home.

Bolden was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The first shooter is described as being 16 to 17 years of age. He was last seen wearing a handkerchief black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The second shooter is described as being 16 to 17 years of age last seen wearing dark clothing.

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with Information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online .