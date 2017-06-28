Violent crash caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT-- The Detroit Department of Transportation is giving everyone an inside look at a violent crash that happened in late May.

An 18-year-old blowing through a stop sign in his SUV is responsible for the caught-on-camera collision, which shows a bus hitting another SUV that crashed into a food distribution business.

Five people were injured in the crash, including the 60-year-old bus driver who was thrown from his seat and knocked unconscious.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

Witnesses said the accident sounded like an explosion.

This video is definitely a reason to stop and pay attention.