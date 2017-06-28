Go
Search
Replay:
NewsFix
CW39 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
CW39 NewsFix
Menu
NewsFix
morning dose.
Local
Nation/World
Features
Community
Entertainment
Events
Traffic
Contests
Weather
85°
85°
Low
75°
High
85°
Thu
79°
90°
Fri
78°
91°
Sat
75°
93°
See complete forecast
WATCH LIVE: Firefighters rally at City Hall amid contract negotiations
Posted 1:12 PM, June 28, 2017, by
Web Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Reddit
LinkedIn
Email
Connect with Eye Opener!
Keep up with EO online!
Popular
White woman uses tanning injections to turn herself black
Woman kicked out of apartment complex pool for ‘thong bathing suit,’ fiance says
Mother of boy with rare genetic disorder tweets hospital bill
Driver dies in SW Houston after trying to beat train
Latest News
Doctors warn deadly brain-eating amoeba in lakes and streams
WATCH LIVE: Firefighters rally at City Hall amid contract negotiations
D.C. now offering gender neutral driver’s licenses
‘John Wick’ actor Michael Nyqvist dies at 56
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.