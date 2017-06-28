× Will the real Eminem please stand up? Fans thrown off by new beard

Is that you, Eminem?

Fans of the rapper are going wild after he shared a photo of himself sporting a beard on his usually clean-shaven face.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, captioned the photo: “Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard.” #thedefiantones.”

Eminem’s Instagram followers seemed to lose themselves — lyrical pun intended — and threw shade at Slim Shady.

“The Eminem i’ve always known never had facial hair so hard catching up to this,” wrote on follower.

Others demanded he shave.

Eminem’s rap group D12 even joined the scruff, asking followers to weigh in on the beard.

The people have spoken Em, they like to see your face.