Australian company makes sand-resistant beach towels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By Natalie Hee

HOUSTON -- There's nothing quite like the feeling of sand between your toes at the beach, but when there's sand in the house for days when you get home -- that's annoying.

Australian company Tesalate is hoping to make your beach days better with a towel that's sand-free, even when wet. The secret to the Absorblite Microfiber towels are in its textiles.

They're made with 80 percent polyester and 20 percent polyamide, meaning not only will sand not stick-- it absorbs water too.

These compact towels can absorb over a liter of water and dries in half the time of a regular towel.

The towels are selling for $59 online -- a bit pricey, but perhaps worth every penny to avoid cleaning up sandy messes.