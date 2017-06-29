Black girls considered less innocent than white girls, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- Society usually tells us that skin-color doesn't matter when it comes to social issues, but a recent study might prove everyone wrong. Researchers at Georgetown Law found that "black girls are viewed as less innocent than white girls."

The study was published in a report called "Girlhood Interrupted: The Erasure of Black Girls' Childhood."

The possible shocker here is all participants in this study were a diverse group of grown-ups. So, what exactly do these "adults" think about 5 to 9-year-old black girls?

Well, the study showed that these adult participants think of black girls as older than same-aged white girls. Other perceptions include that black girls know more about adult topics such as sex and also need to be supported/protected less than white girls do.

Researchers concluded that these "adult opinions" end up translating into the real world. One example is the perception may cause black girls to get harsher punishment in school than white girls.