Caught on Camera: Atlanta police repeatedly punches man in head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA-- A viral video of Atlanta Police officers beating a man has been making its rounds on social media and fueling outrage among citizens.

In the video, the police officer on leave is seen repeatedly punching a man, who is already pinned the the ground.

According to APD, the man being beat is Ricky Williams.

The Atlanta Police Department said they are conducting an internal investigation to determine the appropriate disciplinary action and have placed the police officer caught throwing the punches on administrative leave.

According to the Atlanta Police Department Manual "employees are expressly prohibited from unnecessary or unreasonable use of force against any person or property."

Outraged Black Lives Matter activists posted the video and are asking for charges to be brought against all three of the officers involved. Of course, this video only shows the beating, not everything leading up to the incident.

Either way, what is seen here is not a good look for a profession constantly under public scrutiny.