Caught on Camera: Road rage leads to smashed car windows, criminal charges in Arizona

MARICOPA, Ariz. - Here's a case of road rage turning into a road rumble.

Cellphone video shows a driver breaking out a window of an SUV and then punching out the driver.

That driver decided to retaliate by taking a baton to the rear windshield of the other guy's car.

Maybe it was the Arizona heat that pushed these guys to the brink?

By the time the dust had settled, so did their tempers.

"They both decided they didn't want to press charges on each other," Maricopa Police officer Ricardo Alvarado said. "However, because of the incident, the way it disrupted the traffic, the severity of the crime-- where one exited the vehicle, punched the other in the face, another then retrieves what we believe is an expandable baton, broke the rear vehicle of the other vehicle-- we decided to opt for a charge of disorderly conduct and disrupting a roadway."

Both men are facing misdemeanor charges and expressed regret over their actions.