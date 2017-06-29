Closing Comments: 500 Dollar Emergency

HOUSTON-- If you look up the definition of the word emergency you will find many different definitions.
1. A serious, unexpected, and often dangerous situation requiring immediate action.
2. An unforeseen combination of circumstances or the resulting state that calls for immediate action.
3 An urgent need for assistance or relief a state of emergency.
4. A person with a medical condition requiring immediate treatment.
After this weeks recap of violent videos and and road rage fights it makes you wonder what's the emergency? Why are so many people in a hurry?
Have we forgotten the true definition of the word emergency.