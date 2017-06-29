Crackdown on crime and gang violence in Houston pushes for harsher prison sentencing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- State and local authorities are teaming up with the feds in an initiative targeting violent criminals.

To all the violent criminals in Houston, law enforcement is not playing around.

"We're coming after the worst of the worst" said Houston Police Chief Art Acavedo.

A total of ten law enforcement agencies are combining their resources and increasing personnel to ramp up investigative and prosecutorial efforts and better community outreach.

The days of short jail sentences are over.

"There ain't gonna be anymore slap on the wrists here in Harris County. You're not gonna do a year in prison, you're not gonna do two years in prison, you're looking at growing old in prison," Chief Acavedo said.

The FBI is asking the greater Houston community to speak up.

FBI Special Agent in charge, Perrye K. Turner, encourages citizens to report gang tips and familiarize themselves with the list of most wanted fugitives here.

Watch out bad guys, H-Town is coming for ya!