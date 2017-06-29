× Flash Flood Warning issued for Matagorda County until 10:30 a.m.

HOUSTON — A Flash Flood Warning was issued Thursday morning for residents living in Matagorda County, the National Weather Service said. Meteorologist said the warning will impact the west central area of the county including the cities of Matagorda, Wadsworth, Buckeye and Palacios.

The warning is set to expire at 10:30 a.m.

Thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rain across the warning area. Two to 4 inches of rain has fallen so far, but NWS said residents may see additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 inches.

In Harris County, Thursday’s forecast shows scattered showers in the afternoon with early sights of lightening, thunder storms, in the morning. Thursday will mark the last real day of rain before the skies clear Friday evening, and the Texas heat returns. Thursday’s temps are expected to reach highs of 91 degrees and lows of 78.

After a week of rain, the Independence Day weekend will be hot and dray with temperatures between 94 and 96 degrees.

Unfortunately, residents will experience the heat in full force — this weekend it will feel like 100 to 106 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated and lather on the sunscreen.

The weather is predicted to stay dry for most of next week.

