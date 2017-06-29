× HFD: Car catches fire in garage of SW Houston business

HOUSTON — The fire department is investigating after firefighters responded to a car fire Wednesday night inside the garage of a southwest Houston business, authorities said.

The Houston Fire Department was on the scene around 11:30 p.m. at the Men in Kilts pressure washing company on Summerbell Lane near Consuela Drive, investigators said. Firefighters cut through the garage door of the business and found a the burning vehicle inside.

HFD was quick to put out the flames, which inflicted minor damage to the building.

No injuries have been reported.