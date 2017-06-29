× HFD: Electrical short causes fire at south Houston home

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department suspects an electrical short caused a heavy fire early Thursday at a home in South Union area, authorities said.

HFD responded to the house fire around 3:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the one-story home. Firefighters made a fast attack, finding the source of the fire and extinguishing its flames quickly.

“We saw smoke. No fire showing,” Eric Hunter of HFD said. “It looked like a little light haze.”

Investigators said it was an electrical fire inside a wall of the house that made its way up into the attic. Firefighters were forced to cut a hole in the roof.

An elderly woman was inside the home when the fire broke out, but she got out safely.

No injures were reported.