Houston Happenings: Family summer fun this 4th of July weekend

HOUSTON — The weekend is almost upon us! That means that means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Thursday head out to the Kemah Broadwalk for the Rock the Dock! Come experience great vibes and live music. Performances from the Rat Ranch, Houston favorite and more. The music starts at 7 p.m. Best part, it's free!

Starting this Saturday, you can go see a little magic with the "Curt Miller Magic and Cody show". Taking place at the Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston for one week only! Doors open at one and 7 p.m. Tickets range from $16 to $23.

Need plans for the 4th? Well, the Houston Symphony will celebrate independence day at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The musical extravaganza featuring patriotic tunes and a magnificent firework display. The fun starts at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets are required for the covered seated area!

Still need another place to celebrate the 4th? Celebrate 30 years of July 4th music fireworks and fanfare on Buffalo Bayou at Freedom over Texas. For the first time in the event's history, the celebration will kick off with a patriotic tribute by United States Air Force band of the west and Grammy-nominated and CMA-winning artist, Hunter Hayes will take to the stage.

The party begins at 4 PM. Best part, its free.