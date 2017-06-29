× HPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Golfcrest area

HOUSTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Wednesday night while inside his vehicle in the Golfcrest area, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD responded to a shooting call in the 6200 block of Reed near Crosswell just before midnight Thursday.

When police arrived, the officers found a man who had been shot inside his Doge Nitro. The SUV was resting next to another vehicle that was parked on the side of the street.

“It appears the vehicle continued to roll after the initial shooting,” Meghan Howard of HPD said.

Investigators said the man suffered at least one gunshot wound, and Houston firefighters took him to the hospital.

The man who shot the victims was found a few blocks away and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

At this point, as the investigation is ongoing, it appears it may have been a self-defense type situation between the two men that lead to the shooting.

“No motive [but] there appears to have been some prior beef,” Howard said. “But right now that seems to be under investigation.”