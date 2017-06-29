HPD purchases 200 new bulletproof vests thanks to donation from city council member

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Officers with the Houston Police Department are getting geared up thanks to a donation from a Houston City Council Member.

District G, representative Greg Travis provided the funding so that the department could purchase 200 bulletproof vests to be worn while on duty.

"That's 200 officers that will be able to go out equipped to handle some of the greatest threats facing them in this environment," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. "I just want to tell you Councilman Travis, thank you so much. You know a lot of elected officials talk about they're there for public service and they're there for the police and that first responders matter, but you're putting your words into action through your generous donation of the funding for 200."

Chief @ArtAcevedo @HPOUTX Pres Hunt thank City Councilman @TravisDistrictG for donation of 200 ceramic plate vests to protect our officers. pic.twitter.com/NgD31B85GV — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 29, 2017

Councilman Travis said the officers shouldn't be thanking him, instead their gratitude should go elsewhere. "I'd like to take credit for all of this," said Travis. "It comes out of my council member service fund, but it's the taxpayer's money. I'm just a steward of it so it's the taxpayers that are doing this because the appreciate the police and the police presence."

So Houston, give yourselves a pat on the back for helping support our boys in blue.