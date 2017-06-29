Hunters offer $1 Million bounty for the capture of ‘Bigfoot’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - A family of Bigfoot hunters has put up a $1 Million Bigfoot bounty for anyone brave enough to deliver information leading to the capture or delivery of a menacing monster.

But do you really think Bigfoot is going to cooperate? Probably not.

There's a complete website with all the details of this legit offer.

Of course, the legend of Bigfoot has been around for decades and he's often been reportedly spotted in states across the Northwest.

"Bigfoot is real, make no mistake!" the group's video warned.

There's even a Bigfoot bounty expedition planned for five key states this summer, including the state of Texas.

A team plans to meet with witnesses, gather evidence and investigate reported sightings.

"When I turned, I saw this thing standing by my gator," one witness claims in the film, "Bigfoot Lives." He also claims that he snapped a picture of the creature.

"All I know is it's tall," another witness insists in the film.

The Bigfoot search group's founder-- Carmine Biscardi-- said he's seen Bigfoot seven times in 45 years and even believes there are about 8,000 creatures in North America alone.

"Yes! Bigfoot lives," he says in his film.

The bounty offer is good through Christmas Day, so lookout, Bigfoot.

We're coming to get ya!