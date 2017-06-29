× Man arrested after shooting ex-wife and killing a man at League City home, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A man is under arrest after shooting his ex-wife and killing a man Wednesday.

According to the League City Police Department, Sayantan Ghose,41, was detained at a border checkpoint near Las Cruces, New Mexico for the murder of Clarence Wayne Harris II, 43.

The tragic shooting took place at a home on Mayhill Ridge Lane near Glenn Hills Lane around 9:15 p.m. when police responded to a disturbance shooting and found Clarence in the driveway of the home. Investigators said he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Two children witnessed the shootings and explained what they saw to Detective J. Griffith.

“The children were in the car with Amanda Harris when they arrived at the home and noticed Ghose standing by the front door arguing with Clarence. Ghose was then seen pointing his gun at Clarence Harris and shooting him,” Griffith said.

Ghose then turned his rage towards his ex-wife Amanda.

Amanda, 36, was shot twice, before Ghose took his gun, held it to her head and pulled the trigger. Luckily it did not fire.

Amanda was taken to the hospital, where she is reportedly in stable condition.

Investigators recovered a 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P in the driveway of the home and a 9mm Firestar Plus was found on a table by the front door. Eleven spent .40 caliber shell casings were also found at the scene.