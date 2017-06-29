× More details emerge in shooting of two San Antonio officers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas– The San Antonio Police Department are investigating after to Direct Patrol Officers were shot in the line of duty Thursday.

According to police, the two officers were on street crime patrol investigating a suspicious person. The officers approached the vehicle and one of two people in a vehicle pulled out a gun striking one officer in the head and face. The other officer was shot in the upper torso.

Responding officers returned fire shooting one of the criminals.

Both officers are nine year veterans are listed in critical condition.

Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement asking everyone to pray for the officers families.

“I am asking all Texans to join me in praying for the wounded San Antonio police officers. My office is willing and ready to assist in the ongoing investigation in any way necessary. Our law enforcement officers are true Texas heroes and deserve our prayers and support now and always,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

This is a developing story.