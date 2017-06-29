New NYPD cars give police and public something to talk about

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EW YORK, NY -- Imagine getting chased by the po-po in these cars!

NYPS is going out with the old and in with these new set of wheels! The tiny smart cars are replacing their old three-wheel scooters and people are loving it, especially officers!

Why the switch? Well, the new whips definitely come with perks the scooters didn't have, like AC and airbags. Not to mention, they also cost $6,000 less than the scooters.

New York PD's commissioner Robert Martinez has lobbied for these smart cars for a while and was initially turned down because the "cars look wimpy." However, Martinez thinks the opposite, and says they look "kissable and huggable."

The cute car has gained a lot of attention from people who ask police if they can take a pic with the new ride, which is creating a whole new dynamic between cops and the public. So instead of running away from police cars, people are running to them!

Granted, these cruisers don't respond to emergencies and aren't supposed to go more that 40 miles an hour. They're actually used for writing tickets and patrolling hard to reach places.

Guess it's true: big things do come in small packages.