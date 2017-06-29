Pigs run loose on I-45 after an 18-wheeler’s fiery crash in Wilmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dozens of pigs were loose on I-45 in Wilmer, Texas when the tractor-trailer that was carrying nearly 200 of them smashed into the median - shutting down both sides of the interstate.

You could say they were hogging the road.

" We do not know how many dead, loss, or how many ran off at this time," said Lt. Eric Pon with the Wilmer Police Department.

The biggest challenge for cops was keeping the pigs safe!

Lt. Pon said, " just keeping them from getting into oncoming traffic and getting ran over. But I do believe we've got all of them."

We still don't know what caused the semi-truck to crash, but another trailer was sent out to pick up the surviving pigs.

Who then went, " wee, wee, wee.." all the way home. Or somewhere.