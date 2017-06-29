× Police: Double-shooting outside League City home leaves man dead, woman injured

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The League City Police Department is searching for a person accused of shooting two people outside a home Wednesday night, leaving one man dead and a woman in the hospital.

Officers responded to a disturbance shooting at a home on Mayhill Ridge Lane near Glenn Hills Lane around 9:15 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a dead man in the drive way of the home. Investigators said he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. A woman, who was shot one time, was en route to the hospital in stable condition.

“The person responsible for firing the shots had left the scene,” Kelly Williamson of LCPD said. “We’re currently looking for him for questioning.”

Police said the alleged shooter is an acquaintance of the two victims, but the police department has not identified the suspect. Investigators are still looking for a motive, too.

Investigators said their was a child inside the home at the time of the shooting, who may have witnessed some of the altercation.