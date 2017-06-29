Police: Speeding driver rams pickup, flips over wall in fatal La Porte crash

LA PORTE, Texas — A male driver was killed early Thursday after slamming into a second vehicle and then flipping over a wall on Highway 225 in La Porte, authorities said.

The driver, riding in an SUV, was headed eastbound at a high rate of speed around 12:30 a.m. when he crashed into the back of a slower-moving pickup truck headed in the same direction. The SUV veered into the shoulder and then crashed into the inside wall of the highway, causing the vehicle to flip and land upside down on the westbound side of the freeway.

The driver died at the scene, officers said.

The SUV veered off and slammed into the inside wall of the highway. The man and woman inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital, where they are reportedly in stable condition.

Both sides of the freeway were shutdown, and traffic was diverted to the feeder roads.

The La Porte Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.