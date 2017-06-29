Street Stories: Beautiful urban landscapes of Houston with Arthur Deatly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -Meet Arthur Deatly, the Houstonian behind the beautiful urban landscapes in and around Houston.

NewsFix caught up with Deatly while he was painting the statue of Sam Houston at Hermann Park.

Deatly regularly shows his paintings at First Saturday Art Market (FSAM) but his next exhibit will be August 5th, at the White Linen Night in the Heights.

If you're looking for a more intimate setting, Deatly's featured painting of Allen's Landing will be featured at "The Big Show" at Lawndale Art Center July 7th - August 12th.