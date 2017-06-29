× Texas man arrested after child porn found on his cell phone, prosecutors say

AUSTIN, Texas — A 43-year-old man accused of child pornography possession has been arrested and charged, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

John Aaron Burney — a resident of Palestine, Texas — is facing a third-degree felony and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Following a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, investigators executed a search warrant at Burney’s residence, where child pornography was reportedly found on his cell phone. Officers allegedly seized additional digital storage devices that will be examined by the attorney general’s Digital Forensics Unit.

Burney was booked at the Anderson County Jail without incident.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online.

The CEU proactively seeks out and arrests predators who commit crimes against children using technology and online sources.

The office urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks our children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their children’s safety. If you suspect someone of producing or downloading child pornography you can report it to NCMEC. For more information on cyber safety, please visit: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/cj/cyber-safety.