× Woman arrested after killing boyfriend in Brazoria County, deputies say

LIVERPOOL, Texas — The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Wednesday afternoon after investigators said she got into an altercation with her live-in boyfriend and then fatally shot the victim.

Lizette Lerma, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joseph Daniel Mallory, 32.

Officers responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of County Road 192 in Liverpool around 4:04 p.m. The 911 caller said there had been a shooting, during which a girlfriend had shot her boyfriend, deputies said.

When investigators arrived, Mallory was found shot. He died at the scene, officers said.

Mallory’s body is currently at the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy is being performed.

Lerma is being held at the Brazoria County Jail, where she is waiting for bail to be set.