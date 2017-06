The BRONX — Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center on Friday.

At least one person has been shot on the 16th floor of the hospital located at 1650 Grand Concourse, according to scanner reports.

NYPD in a tweet confirmed the ongoing situation. They told people to avoid the area around the hospital.

Due to reports of a shooting incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse. More information to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017