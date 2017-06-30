× Anna Nicole Smith’s Cypress home on the market for $2.8M

CYPRESS, Texas– Anna Nicole Smith was a celebrity sensation and reality star and although it’s been over a decade since her death her celebrity lives on.

Now for the first time since her untimely death, Smith’s 2.8 million-dollar house is for sale and we’re taking you on a tour of the lavish estate.

The 6,000-square-foot Cypress, TX home was a gift from her late husband J. Howard Marshall II. the

“It’s got a little bit of the Anna Nicole Smith nostalgia from back when her and Howard Marshall lived here many years ago,” Real Estate Agent Mark Bonning said.

If these walls could talk, who knows what secrets they might spill?

the two-story home includes two staircases, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, four garages, fitness area,

wine cellar and game room.

“Swimming pools, summer kitchens, exercise rooms, sport court, it has all the amenities somebody would want on a big country estate,” Bonning said.

Smith definitely left her mark on H-town in more ways than one.

Before marrying Marshall, Smith worked the afternoon shift as a dancer at Rick’s Gentleman’s Club

Where she went on to become a playboy playmate. Playboy launched Smith’s career leading her to become the face of Guess Jeans followed by a series of Hollywood films.

Anna sold the Cypress home back in 1998 before living out her life in the Bahamas.

If you want to own a piece of H-town history with ties to Tinseltown, Smith’s former home could be yours.