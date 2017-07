Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - You have to be careful what you wish for when it comes to internet requests.

A friend of a couple requested help from the powers that be online to photoshop a shirtless man out of a picture.

Instead of a straight crop, people created all sorts of new images.

Some photos rearranged where the guy was at in the photo, others simply added in celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio.

Eventually, someone did follow through and the couple received a clean image.