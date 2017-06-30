× Driver crashes into front of Sugar Land fire station, deputies say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a driver crashed into a Sugar Land fire station, authorities said.

A man was driving a Toyota car around 11 p.m. when he lost control for unknown reasons and slammed into the front of Sugar Land Fire Station No. 6, investigators said. The car went through the man room of the station, where fire fighters were.

The driver was unconscious and taken to the hospital in unknown condition, officers said.

The station received major damage, but no reports of any major injuries.