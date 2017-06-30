Houston drivers ranked worst by Allstate Insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - While Texans are immensely proud, the state's driving record isn't much to boast about.

According to the Allstate America's Best Drivers Report, Houston and Dallas are among the 35 worst in the country. Dallas ranked in at 22 and Houston was 33.

Allstate's report was based on the insurance company's claims from America's top 200 biggest cities.

On the bright side, drivers in Brownsville, Laredo and McAllen were among the top ten best in the nation.

According to the report, Kansas City has the country's best drivers, while Boston has the worst.