Katy man arrested during drug raid, 3,277 grams of Xanax and multiple firearms recovered

KATY, Texas– A man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after police raided a home in the Firethorne Subdivision Thursday.

The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force agents, with the assistance of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, executed a felony arrest warrant for Thomas Robert Goulder, 29, of Katy in the 2800 Block of Frasier Knoll Ct.

Deputies confiscated $7,263, 13.2 lbs. of Marijuana, 900 grams of THC edibles, 3,127 grams of THC oil in E cigs, 3,277 grams of Xanax, 3 firearms, 1.7 grams of hydrocodone, and 0.3 grams of cocaine.

“We are determined to put operations like these out of business. A one man operation such as this is a considerable bust for the task force,” said Sheriff Troy E. Nehls.

Goulder was arrested on numerous charges including: