× Kendall & Kylie apologize for trying to sell ‘disrespectful’ music icon shirts

LOS ANGELES— Who doesn’t like rocking a screen tee with their favorite band or iconic music artist on it? Well, Kylie and Kendall Jenner decided they could capitalize on the trend by selling some for $125 a pop! The problem is: They took Pac and Biggie shirts and put their own faces over the Hip-Hop legends.

If you think people in the Twitter-verse were the only ones buzzing about it.

Think again.

B.I.G’s own mom called out the sisters on Instagram.

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

After finding out Kendall also put her face over an Ozzy shirt, Sharon Osbourne shared her thoughts.

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

And this is what Kelly O. had to say.

#CurrentMood A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Damn.

Well … Shortly after B.I.G’s estate threatened to sue, the shirts were taken down from the girl’s website. Kendall and Kylie also tweeted an apology claiming the “designs were not well thought out.”

Guess everyone can probably agree those shirts were bad business. Now the question is: Who was really going to spend $125 bucks for them?!