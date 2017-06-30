Largest trampoline park in the United States opens in Texas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS CITY, Texas-- The holiday weekend is finally here but Houston summers are hot, and lately they've been wet, too.

Now you can stay cool, dry and catch some air at the largest trampoline park in the entire United States.

Altitude Trampoline Park in Texas City is finally open, right inside the redesigned Mall of the Mainland.

“The average trampoline park in Houston is approximately 28,000 square feet and this one is actually 55,000 square feet. Our position is go big or go home, we are in Texas. I wanted to convert everyone's thought process from '"this is a closed down and a failed mall."' We've really been embraced by the community,” said site owner, Jerome Karam.

Texans own rookie D'onta Foreman finished his workout at the largest World's Gym in Texas next door to the tRampoline Park and paid a visit for the grand opening.

"Of course I was praying feverishly that nothing happened to D`onta on my watch, as our new running back,” Karam reflects.

Everything's bigger in Texas, and the bounce is no exception.