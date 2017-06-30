× Masked men escape after holding Walgreens customers, staff at gunpoint

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 is searching for two allegedly armed men accused of robbing seven customers and two employees at a drugstore Thursday night in the north Houston area, authorities said.

Officers responded to an aggravated robbery at a Walgreens Pharmacy in the 19000 block of Holzwarth Road near Cypresswood Drive around 11:15 p.m. Investigators said two men, dressed in all black clothing and rags covering their faces, had entered the store with guns in hand.

The men ordered the store manager and another employee to open the store’s office and hand over the cash, deputies said. The men then forced the customers, who were inside at the time, to hand over their wallets and cell phones.

Investigators said the men robbed four women and three men at gunpoint. No customers or employees were injured, deputies said.

The men left the store in an unknown direction.

One of the men is a little under 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 to 180 pounds, deputies said. He was wearing a black-colored shirt and pants. The second man is believed to be 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet to 10 inches tall and weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and pants with a red colored rag over his face.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Harris County deputies at 713-274- 9210.