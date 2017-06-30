Opioid Crisis Caught on Camera: Race to save overdose victim’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON, Mass. - A Facebook live video of a man and woman overdosing is quickly becoming the new face of the Opiod epidemic.

"You gotta pulse?"

"I don't know, I'm checking. Yo! Dan! Dan!!"

"Does he need an ambulance?" a man filming the ordeal calls out.

"I don't know," a woman in the car responds.

"Help him up. Don't touch him. Don't you do it," the onlooker cautions.

The woman gives the OD victim two shots of the drug-- Narcan-- but still can't get a response.

Finally, the victim regains consciousness.

"Yeah, that Narcan can do it."

"Double strength," the woman replies.

It's a riveting drama that's played out all over the country....

According to Boston police, no one was charged in this case.

But the nation's opioid crisis may have reached a tipping point in Georgia where a new strain of the synthetic drug-- Fentanyl-- has been found resistant to life-saving drugs like Narcan.

"It's a very serious situation and it's very dangerous," Nelly Miles of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. "There are multiple reports showing that this drug is resistant to Naloxone."

Like Narcan-- Naloxone normally acts as a life-saving antidote for opioid overdose victims, but at least 44 deaths have occurred in one Georgia county alone where no antidote could save the day.

And now officials say a new opioid is on their radar.

"We haven't seen it before and unfortunately, it isn't covered under Georgia law yet," Miles warned.

A pair of Georgia officers had their own Fentanyl crisis when a bag of the white powdery substance spilled in the backseat of a police cruiser.

"It looked almost like a flour bag being tipped over," an officer said.

Hazmat crews were called in to deal with the deadly drug.

"Yeah, it was pretty scary being so close to, ya know, to something that can kill you with the smallest grain," the officer said.

Meantime, in Canada, a father locked up his 16-year-old daughter to control her addiction to drugs.

"Xanax and cocaine, mostly -- nothing else," the drug addicted teen-- Paige O'Leary-- confessed. "There quite possibly could be Fentanyl in it because there's Fentanyl in basically everything right now."

But in Canada, it's against the law to hold teens against their will.

And this teen called the cops and got them to pick her up and drop her off where she could do drugs again.

"It's a scary situation for families and for everybody," Sean O'Leary, Paige's father, said.

Ain't that the truth!