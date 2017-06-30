Record-breaking travel numbers for Fourth of July weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- From fireworks to BBQ and probably a couple of brewskis, it's for sure going to be a party in the USA this Fourth of July weekend.

Triple A says this holiday weekend will be record-breaking with more than 44 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more by car, boat, plane or train.

More than 3 million of those are planning to fly to destinations all across the country.

"I'm going to Boston to watch Ghana play USA. I'm going to go with my friends. Ghana!!!! we're going to have a tailgate and just have a BBQ all weekend," Frederick Yeboah said.

Most of the travelers Newsfix spoke to Friday said they had no issues with road or airport traffic, but always remember to budget extra time as traffic can get pretty congested over holiday weekends.

"I am heading to a wedding in Hawaii. I've never been. I'm so excited, I'm almost emotional about it," Eva Overg said.

Some people will be ringing in the red, white and blue abroad.

"A group of 40 of us are going to be studying abroad, so for July 4th we're going to be in class in Scotland. We're excited! We're going to be partying the American way. Maybe we'll go to a pub or something or maybe we'll be stuck studying,"Daniela Campos said.

Good thing gas prices, airfare and car rental rates are all predicted to be lower this year.

Now let's go celebrate America in style.