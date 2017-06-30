× FIEL officials respond to Att. Gen. Paxton’s demands Trump rescinds DACA

HOUSTON — FIEL, an organization that supports immigrant families, is hosting a press conference Friday morning to discuss the Texas attorney general’s request for President Donald Trump to rescind the DACA program.

Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton, along with other attorney generals, gave the Trump administration an ultimatum and said that if he does not rescind the DACA program by Sept. 5, they will go forward with amending the DAPA lawsuit to include the original DACA program.

It is an extension of the witch hunt and the attack on immigrant communities.

“We condemn these actions. As a beneficiary of DACA I feel now, more than ever, that our community is under attack. After DACA many studies have confirmed that us dreamers make substantial contributions to our communities, our state and the United States of America,” FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa said.