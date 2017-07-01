Adele cancels final shows after hinting she’s done touring

(CNN) — Adele may be dropping the mic, literally.

In a tweet Friday night, the singer canceled the final two shows of her tour, a tour she had hinted might be her last, because of damaged vocal chords.

“On medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I’m heart broken would be a complete understatement,” she wrote.

Adele had already told fans her current ‘Live” tour could be her last.

“Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things,” Adele wrote in a letter posted to Instagram this week. “Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring … I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner, who has talked about her struggles with stage fright, has suggested she’s done touring.

“I don’t know if I will ever tour again,” Adele said during a show in New Zealand in March. “The only reason I tour is you.”

Adele also took time off after becoming a mother in 2012.

“My main thing is Mum, then it’s me, then it’s work,” Adele told Vogue last year. “I think I had to take the right amount of time off to let people miss me. I didn’t miss being in the spotlight.”

Adele may be leaving the spotlight for the foreseeable future, but she left the door open for another hello.

"I will always comeback & I will always write music." – Adele tonight at Wembley #AdeleFinale pic.twitter.com/Eo3tvlpa4o — Adele Now (@AdeleNowuk) June 28, 2017

“I will always come back, and I will always write music,” the star reportedly said as she left a packed stadium following her Wembley show on Wednesday night.