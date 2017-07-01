Car Crash kills woman on North Loop, HPD says

Posted 11:50 AM, July 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:51AM, July 1, 2017

HOUSTON – A woman was killed in a car crash Saturday morning, according to HPD.

Authorities said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on the North Loop and Lockwood Drive.

According to Sergeant Thomas Fendia of HPD, the woman was driving a white Pontiac and was speeding eastbound. After she began losing control, the vehicle began skidding sideways and slammed into a retaining wall.

The woman died at the scene.

HPD is doing a follow up with a medical examiner to further investigate the accident.

 

