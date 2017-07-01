HCSO: Son witnesses father’s fatal motorcycle crash in NE Harris County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man fatally crashed while driving his new motorcycle in northeast Harris County Saturday morning, deputies said.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on the 23200 block of FM 2100 and Beckman Drive.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s deputies, the motorcyclist was speeding southbound on FM 2100 when he lost control at a curve and flew into a nearby ditch. The man was ejected from the bike. After flipping several times, the motorcycle landed in the driveway of a nearby business.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight in critical condition, where he later died.

Deputies said his son was driving right behind him and witnessed the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.